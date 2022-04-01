Mehfil-e-Mushaira organised at Amar Singh College

Srinagar, Apr 1: A Mehfil-e-Mushaira was organised to celebrate the arrival of spring by the Department of Urdu in collaboration with Angels Cultural Academy Srinagar at Amar Singh College.
The inaugural session was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Qayyum Husain. In his inaugural address Prof. Qayyum threw light on the cultural and literary activities being carried out by the constituent colleges of the Cluster University with special reference to Amar Singh College Srinagar.
Congratulating the organizers, he expressed his commitment to boost the language departments in the University.
Principal of the College, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather in his welcome address highlighted the role of Mushairas in the development of Urdu language and literature and extended his warm welcome to the participants.
Dr. Kousar Muzamil, Head Department of Urdu, spoke about the aims and objectives of the event.