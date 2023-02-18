Mehraj-ul-Alam (SAW): Waqf announces prayer timing at Hazratbal shrine

The Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be displayed after each prayer on the first and 2nd day and on the Friday following Mehraj-ul-Alam (PBUH), said the Board.

The Isha prayer on 18th Feb 2023, will be offered at exactly at ten o’clock (10:00) at night. After the Isha prayer, Khamatat-ul-Muazamat, Darood-u-Azkar, Naat-Khwaani and the gathering of Waaz-n-Tabligh will continue throughout the night, it said, as per news agency KDC.

On 19th February 2023, the ceremony of Mehraj-ul-Alam (PBUH) will be the first day of Saeed. On this day, after every prayer, the Holy Relic of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) will be displayed.

The prayer timing will be Fajr prayer 6:30 a.m., Zuhr prayer 2:00 p.m., Asr prayer 4:55 p.m., Maghrib prayer 06:26 p.m., & Isha prayer 07:55 p.m.