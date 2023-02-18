Mehraj-ul-Alam (SAW): Waqf announces prayer timing at Hazratbal shrine

Srinagar, Feb 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, which manages the shrines and mosques in the Union Territory, on Saturday announced the prayers timings at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Mehraj-ul-Alam.
The Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be displayed after each prayer on the first and 2nd day and on the Friday following Mehraj-ul-Alam (PBUH), said the Board.
The Isha prayer on 18th Feb 2023, will be offered at exactly at ten o’clock (10:00) at night. After the Isha prayer, Khamatat-ul-Muazamat, Darood-u-Azkar, Naat-Khwaani and the gathering of Waaz-n-Tabligh will continue throughout the night, it said, as per news agency KDC.
On 19th February 2023, the ceremony of Mehraj-ul-Alam (PBUH) will be the first day of Saeed. On this day, after every prayer, the Holy Relic of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) will be displayed.
The prayer timing will be Fajr prayer 6:30 a.m., Zuhr prayer 2:00 p.m., Asr prayer 4:55 p.m., Maghrib prayer 06:26 p.m., & Isha prayer 07:55 p.m.
On 20th February 2023, the ceremony of Mehraj-ul-Alam (PBUH) will be the second day of Saeed. The programme and prayer times of this day will be according to the first day.
February 23, 2023, Thursday, will be the last night of Mehraj-ul-Alam (PBUH). On this day, according to the practice, after the previous Maghrib prayer, the words of masnoun and dua, recitation of naat, preaching and the meeting of the period of peace and blessings will continue until Isha prayer. Isha prayer will be offered at 10:00 p.m. After the Isha prayer, the assembly of Khatmat-ul-Muazamat, Darood-u-Azkar, Naat-e-Khawani and preaching will continue till Fajr Azan throughout the night.
The closing ceremony of Mehraj-ul-Alam (PBUH) will be on Friday, February 24, 2023. On this day also the Holy Relic of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) will be displayed after every prayer. The Prayer timing for this day will be Fajr prayer 06:25 a.m., Friday prayer 02:30 p.m., Asr prayer 05:00 pm., Maghrib prayer 06:30 p.m., & Isha prayer 08:00 p.m. respectively.