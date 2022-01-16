MEIL completes 5-km tunnelling work on Zojila project

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd’s project being executed by the MEIL is envisaged to ensure connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh throughout the year without any interruption.

It said that the Zojilla Tunnels – Nilgrar 1, 2, and Zojila main tunnel - are being expeditiously executed despite unfavourable weather conditions like snowfall and blizzard at an altitude of 11575 feet above sea level.