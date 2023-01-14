MEIL construction company asked to compensate families of workers who died in Sonamarg avalanche

The compensation amount has to be given under the Employees Compensation Act, officials said. Employees Compensation Act, 1923 is one of the important social security legislations and aims to provide financial protection to employees and their dependents through compensation in case of any accidental injury during employment which results in either death or disablement of the worker. The order in this regard has been issued by the Assistant Labour Commissioner Ganderbal Arshid Ahmad who is also Commissioner under Employees compensation Act. 1923.

“Whereas, this court received a communication vide letter no. MElL/Zojtla/Site/2023-24/734. dated:12-01-2023 in which it was reported that during snow clearance of the Baltal road after a massive avalanche triggered near Serbal Village at about 10:20 AM, the loader operator saw some blood and during the operation one body was recovered. On e head counting, one more person was found missing from the camp, whose dead body was also recovered later on.”