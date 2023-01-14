MEIL construction company asked to compensate families of workers who died in Sonamarg avalanche

Ganderbal, Jan 14: The authorities have asked the Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) construction company to pay compensation to the families of two of its labourers who died on Thursday after an avalanche hit Sarbal area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The company is engaged in construction of Zojila Tunnel project
The compensation amount has to be given under the Employees Compensation Act, officials said. Employees Compensation Act, 1923 is one of the important social security legislations and aims to provide financial protection to employees and their dependents through compensation in case of any accidental injury during employment which results in either death or disablement of the worker. The order in this regard has been issued by the Assistant Labour Commissioner Ganderbal Arshid Ahmad who is also Commissioner under Employees compensation Act. 1923.
“Whereas, this court received a communication vide letter no. MElL/Zojtla/Site/2023-24/734. dated:12-01-2023 in which it was reported that during snow clearance of the Baltal road after a massive avalanche triggered near Serbal Village at about 10:20 AM, the loader operator saw some blood and during the operation one body was recovered. On e head counting, one more person was found missing from the camp, whose dead body was also recovered later on.”
“Whereas, vide above referred communication it was also reported that bodies of workmen namely Balkrishna S/o Bansi Lal R/o. Paddar, District Kishtwar, J&K and Sandeep Singh S/o. Munshi Singh R/o village padder District Kishtiwar, JK were found during the snow clearance operation. Whereas, vide this court Communication bearing no. ALC/GBLyECA/2022-23/767-72.Dated:13-01-2023, and no. ALC/GBL/ECAJ/2022 23/760-66. Dated:13-01-2023, you were directed to submit the necessary detailed report and other related documents to determine the amount of compensation to be paid to the dependent(s) of deceased workman namely Balkrishana S/o Bansi Lal R/o Paddar, Kishtwar, J&K and Sandeep Singh S/o. Munshi Singh R/o village padder District Kishtwar, JK,” the order reads.
“Whereas, this court received report and other related documents in the matter vide your letter no.MEIL/Zojila/Site/2023-24/736. dated:13-01-2023, & letter no.MEI/Zojila/Site/2023-24/737. dated:13-01-2023 and this court after perusal of case file, taking the relevant factor of age of 23 years (219.95) and 50% of monthly wages, not exceeding to the amount of Rs. 15,000/= (Rs.7500-00), an amount of Rs. 16,49,625=00 (Rupees Sixteen Lacs Fourty Nine Thousand Six Hundred Twenty Five Only) has been calculated as compensation to be paid to the dependent(s) of the deceased workman.”
Similarly, the company has been directed to deposit the compensation amount of “15,44,625=00 (Rupees Fifteen Lacs Forty Four Thousand Six Hundred Twenty Five Only in favour of the dependent of workman namely Balkrishana S/o Bansi Lal R/o village padder District Kishtwar. ”
The authorities have asked the company to deposit the amount with the court of Labour Commissioner within 15 days without fail. The company has also been directed to produce legal heir or dependent certificate of the deceased labourers.
