Mela Kheer Bhawani a platform for Pandits and Muslims to come together: Mehbooba Mufti

Mela Kheer Bhawani, also known as the festival of Mata Ragnya Devi, holds immense significance in the rich cultural fabric of Jammu and Kashmir, she said, in a statement.

“This annual festival, celebrated with great fervor, exemplifies the bonhomie and harmonious coexistence between the Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims, transcending religious boundaries and fostering communal harmony,” said Mehbooba.

The history of Mela Kheer Bhawani dates back to centuries, symbolizing the reverence and devotion of the people towards the divine Mother Ragnya Devi, she said. The sacred shrine of Mata Ragnya Devi, nestled amidst the picturesque environs of Tula Mula village in Ganderbal district, becomes the epicenter of this grand celebration. Devotees from all walks of life, irrespective of their faith, gather at this holy site to seek blessings and pay homage to the revered goddess.