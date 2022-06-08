Mela Kheer Bhawani begins in Tulmulla Ganderbal after two years

A KP devotee said that it is after almost two years that devotees are arriving at the temple to pay obeisance and to pray for themselves and the entire humanity. “We urge KPs to come to this temple and enjoy the spiritual feeling here,” he said.

Tourists were also seen paying obeisance at the temple. A group of tourists from Maharashtra told KNO that they have seen Kheer Bhawani shrine for the first time and are feeling happy. “There is a solace and we feel enchanted over seeing Muslims and Pandits celebrating the Mela together,” said Meenakshi, a tourist.