Mela Kheer Bhawani held with religious fervour at Tikker Kupwara

Kupwara, May 28: The annual Mela Kheer Bhawani, the most important festival of Kashmiri Pandits, associated with Hindu Goddess Ragnya Devi was Sunday celebrated with religious fervour at Tikker in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Hundreds of devotees from across the Kashmir participated in the festival and paid obeisance at the temple.
The devotees prayed for peace and return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley. "During the prayers, we prayed for peace and our return,” said a migrant Kashmiri Pandit who had come from Jammu to celebrate the festival.
"We do not want to come here like tourists, rather we want our permanent settlement here. We are living in Jammu due to compulsion, otherwise nobody would like to live in the scorching heat," a female Hindu devotee told Greater Kashmir.
A group of female devotees who had come after 35 years to participate in the mela, said they feel nostalgic to take part in the mela. "Our hearts cry when ever we remember the golden days of past," they added.
Annual festival presented the emotional scenes of harmonious coexistence, communal harmony, and cultural bonding between the Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims.
"In late eighties we could celebrate this festival together and from last several years the same scenario could be seen here," said a local Muslim.
Meanwhile, the district administration Kupwara had made adequate arrangements for the devotees, including accommodation, water, electricity, medical assistance.
Deputy Commisioner Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray visited the temple along with district officers to take stock of arrangements for the pilgrims.