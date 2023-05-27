Mela Kheer Bhawani: Traffic police issues route plan

Ganderbal, May 27 : In view of the yearly celebrations of Mela Kheer Bhawani, the traffic police rural Kashmir has issued a route plan for vehicles coming to the Kheer Bhawani Temple, Tulmulla Ganderbal.
The annual Mela Kheer Bhawani (Jeeshta Ashtami) will be observed on Sunday, May 28th at revered Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla Ganderbal. A large number of devotees is expected to visit the temple from May 27 and will stay there till the conclusion of the Mela.
" In order to ensure hassle free movement of vehicular traffic during the celebration of Shri Jeeshta Ashtami (Mela Khir Bhawani) at Mata Khir Bhawani Temple, all the Tulmulla bound vehicular traffic shall adopt the following routes from 26h to 29th of May, 2023" an order from the Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Rural Ravinder Pal Singh said. As per the traffic plan, the traffic coming from Srinagar will adopt Pandach- Beehama-Tawheed Chowk-Dhombkadal - Police Lines - Tulmulla (Mata Khir Bhawani Temple) - Central University of Kashmir General Parking. While as the departure will be from Central University General Parking - Barsoo Dangarpora - Theeru - Dhombakadal - Tawheed Chowk -Behama -Pandach - Srinagar.
Deputy Superintendent of Police traffic rural Ganderbal Mehraj ud din Raina told Greater Kashmir that arrangements have been made for ensuring hassle-free movement of commuters in general and devotees in particular to the Kheer Bhawani Temple. "All the commuters/General public, especially people living in the vicinity of the shrine and surrounding areas are requested to cooperate with traffic officials and adhere to the traffic plan as envisaged for ensuring hassle-free movement" he said.