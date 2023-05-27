Mela Kheer Bhawani: Traffic police issues route plan

The annual Mela Kheer Bhawani (Jeeshta Ashtami) will be observed on Sunday, May 28th at revered Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla Ganderbal. A large number of devotees is expected to visit the temple from May 27 and will stay there till the conclusion of the Mela.

" In order to ensure hassle free movement of vehicular traffic during the celebration of Shri Jeeshta Ashtami (Mela Khir Bhawani) at Mata Khir Bhawani Temple, all the Tulmulla bound vehicular traffic shall adopt the following routes from 26h to 29th of May, 2023" an order from the Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Rural Ravinder Pal Singh said. As per the traffic plan, the traffic coming from Srinagar will adopt Pandach- Beehama-Tawheed Chowk-Dhombkadal - Police Lines - Tulmulla (Mata Khir Bhawani Temple) - Central University of Kashmir General Parking. While as the departure will be from Central University General Parking - Barsoo Dangarpora - Theeru - Dhombakadal - Tawheed Chowk -Behama -Pandach - Srinagar.