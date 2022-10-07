Members of Kerala Legislative Assembly, public delegations call on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 7: Members of Kerala Legislative Assembly Committee on Welfare of Backward Class Communities called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday at Raj Bhawan here.
The Committee comprising of its members including Kurukkoli Moideen, K Babu, A Prabhakaran, K K Ramachandran and G Stephen are on a study tour to the UT of J&K.
The Lt Governor observed that the end of Articles 370 and 35A has heralded a new dawn of equity, fairness and empowerment and due rights have been conferred upon the deprived communities and the J&K Government is working tirelessly towards social equality and justice for all.
Later, a deputation of BJP leaders including Dr Ali Mohammad, Incharge BJP J&K Minority Morcha and Umar Jan, District President, BJYM Budgam also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of various developmental issues of Budgam pertaining to strengthening of road network of prominent tourist & religious places like Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan, Yusmarg and Charar-i-Sharief; water filtration plant at Khansahib and repair of LT Poles.
Similarly, a delegation of Shia Community members led by Aga Syed Abbas Rizvi of J&K Peoples Justice Front projected various demands for the upliftment of Shia Community, including establishment of Shia Waqf Board.
Meanwhile, Chowdhary Khurshid Doie, Tehsil President, J&K Gujjar & Bakerwal Youth Welfare Conference from Karnah submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to construction of Gujjar Boys & Girls hostel, smart schools for tribal villages & Women ITI Centre at Karnah; provision of solar plants for inhabitants of tribal villages; special recruitment drive for SPOs, besides water supply; strengthening of road connectivity; playground and establishment of Skill Development Centre in Karnah area.