Membership drive reaches Ramban: JKPCC

Srinagar, Feb 15: JKPCC today said its membership drive has reached Ramban.
According to a press note, the membership drive was organised by District Congress Committee Ramban reached there under the leadership of JKPCC President GA Mir along with JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla besides Ravinder Sharma Chief Spokesperson Congress, YogeshSawhney JKPCC General Secretary, Gulzar Ahmad Wani Ex MLA and others.
Speaking on the occasion, Mir accused BJP government of being a total failure on all fronts, especially employment generation, and claimed that there is no "double engine government" in J&K as every now and then being claimed by BJP leadership.
Bhalla highlighted the plight of refugees, small and marginal farmers, unemployed youth, residents of ALC areas and asked people to fight for their rights. The bureaucratic regime is accountable to none except BJP leaders.
JKPCC Chief Spokesman Ravinder Sharma in his address accused the central government of ruining the economy and destroying the business culture of the country. He also targeted the BJP-led government for downgrading and disbanding Jammu and Kashmir through its August 5, 2019, decision.
YogeshSawhney speaking on the occasion criticized BJP government for plunging J&K into unprecedented political uncertainty by failing to maintaining law and order, adopting anti-people policies and indulging in politics of hate.