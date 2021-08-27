Men accused of extortion detained, new offences added in case

The head of the ‘Kashmir Crown’ had earlier obtained anticipatory bail which ended on Saturday. However, new offences added to the case have changed the nature of the case.

A Police official said that the bail extension had turned infructuous after the complainant recorded her statement on Friday at Dangiwacha court and levelled some serious charges against the Facebook page head.

According to a law official, the new charges levelled against Shahid Imran have turned the bail extension granted for four days on Friday by the Sopore court ineffective.

He said that, as per the law, the accused now had to apply for fresh bail.

“As per the law, the accused will remain in custody till he is granted fresh bail,” the law official said.

The case pertains to extortion and criminal intimidation registered by Police at Dangiwacha on the directions of the court.

The Dangiwacha court was approached by a girl complainant of Chatloora, Rafiabad.

Following the court directions, Police in Dangiwacha registered a case against the Facebook page ‘Kashmir Crown’ head and its managing director vide FIR No 145 of 2021 under section 384 and 506 IPC.

The complainant in its complaint has accused the duo Shahid Imran and Ashiq Mir of Facebook page ‘Kashmir Crown’ of breach of trust over uploading her video on social media pertaining to drug menace at her native place.

The complainant, in her complaint, has said that soon after she approached the accused to remove or delink the video from social media as it had caused her problems at home and in the area, the accused asked her to pay Rs 1 lakh.

She has said that she deposited Rs 35000 in the account of ‘Kashmir Crown Trust’ and that she had been directed to deposit the remaining amount in another account.