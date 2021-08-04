Mentally challenged elderly man's body fished out from river after a week in Handwara
Mir had been missing from his home for nearly a week now, officials said.
Kupwara, Aug 4: Body of an elderly mentally challenged man was recovered from river Puhroo in Lokipora Kralgund in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday nearly a week after he went missing, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that body of 75-year-old Ghulam Ahmad Mir alias Amm Darvesh, a resident of Bunpora Langate Handwara was fished out from the river this morning.

The body has been lifted from the site and taken to District Hospital Handwara for medical examination, they further said.

