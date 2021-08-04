Mentally challenged elderly man's body fished out from river after a week in Handwara

Kupwara, Aug 4: Body of an elderly mentally challenged man was recovered from river Puhroo in Lokipora Kralgund in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday nearly a week after he went missing, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that body of 75-year-old Ghulam Ahmad Mir alias Amm Darvesh, a resident of Bunpora Langate Handwara was fished out from the river this morning.

Mir had been missing from his home for nearly a week now, officials said.