'Mentally challenged' man kills three persons, injures six others in Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 23: Three persons were killed and several others injured after being attacked by an allegedly mentally challenged person in Aishmuqam area of Anantnag district on Friday.

Quoting Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pahalgam, news agency KNO reported that a mentally challenged person went on a rampage today morning in Ashmuqam area, leaving three persons, including his mother, dead and several others injured.

The attacker, identified as Javed Hassan Rather, assaulted several persons including his parents in Aishmuqam area today morning.