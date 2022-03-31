Mentally challenged man's body found in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar, Mar 31: Body of a mentally unsound person was found in Drugmulla area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir on Thursday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that some passersby spotted the body near Jamia Masjid Drugmulla and informed the police station about it. A police team reached the spot and took the body into possession.
The deceased has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat, a resident of Hatmulla Kupwara.
A police official told GNS that man was mentally unsound and the body is being handed over after medico-legal formalities to his family for last rites.