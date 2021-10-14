Mentally unsound man attacks elderly ‘muezzin’ with axe at Bandipora mosque

Srinagar, Oct 14: A 75-year old man was injured after he was attacked by a mentally unsound person with an axe in Bagh locality of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday evening.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that a man identified as Ali Mohammad Malik (75), a resident of Bagh, was calling for Magrib prayers at Masjid-Umer at Bagh Bandipora when he was attacked by a mentally unsound person.
The mentally unsound person attacked him with an axe from the back, leaving him in a pool of blood, they said, adding that the injured was rushed to the district hospital Bandipora where from he was shifted to a Srinagar hospital for treatment.
When contacted, a police official said that they are verifying the incident.