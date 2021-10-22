Mentally unsound non-local beggar found dead in Anantnag

Anantnag, Oct 22: A mentally unsound non-local beggar was found dead in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday and the Police ruled out any militancy angle.
In a statement issued here, a Police spokesman said that on Friday at around 12:20 pm, an unidentified body was found in the jurisdiction of Police Station Anantnag. .
It said that the deceased was a destitute surviving on alms collected from the area.
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that no militancy-related angle had emerged.
“Preliminary investigation suggests head injuries with a sharp object,” a Police spokesman said.
He said that there was a wound in the head, but “it is unlikely to be a bullet injury”.
The locals said that the deceased used to wander around in the area and was mentally unsound.
The body was spotted by some locals at ShamshanGhat in Bilal Colony Janglatmandi, who informed the Police.