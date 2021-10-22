Mentally unsound non-local found dead with head injury in Anantnag

In a statement, a police spokesman said that today at around 12:20 hrs, an unidentified dead body was found under the jurisdiction of police station Anantnag. The deceased was a destitute surviving of alms collected from the area, he said, as per news agency GNS.

Preliminary investigation suggests head injuries with a sharp object, said the spokesman. Meanwhile, the IGP Kashmir has said that no militancy-related angle has emerged.