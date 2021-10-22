Mentally unsound non-local found dead with head injury in Anantnag

Srinagar, Oct 23: A mentally unsound non-local man was found dead in southern Anantnag district on Friday, with police ruling out any militancy angle.
In a statement, a police spokesman said that today at around 12:20 hrs, an unidentified dead body was found under the jurisdiction of police station Anantnag. The deceased was a destitute surviving of alms collected from the area, he said, as per news agency GNS.
Preliminary investigation suggests head injuries with a sharp object, said the spokesman. Meanwhile, the IGP Kashmir has said that no militancy-related angle has emerged.
Earlier, quoting a police official, the report said that there is a wound in the head, but “it is unlikely to be a bullet injury”.
Locals said the deceased used to wander in the area and is said to be unsound, added the report.