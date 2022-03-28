Mentally unsound youth found hanging in Khag Budgam

Srinagar, Mar 28: A 23-year-old mentally unsound youth was found hanging at his home in the Khag area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday, reports said.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that a mentally unsound youth from Kokerbagh was found hanging following which he was rushed to PHC Khag where doctors declared him brought dead.
"The body will be handed over to family for last rites after medical formalities", said the report.
It seems a case of suicide even as an investigation has been started to ascertain the cause of the death, added the report while quoting the sources.