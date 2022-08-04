Kashmir

MERC beats Physical Education Dept in inter-department football tournament at KU

The knockout round was a part of tournament organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of the Kashmir University.
Kashmir University’s Media Education and Research Department (MERC) on Thursday beat Physical Education Department in Inter-Department Men’s football tournament.
Kashmir University’s Media Education and Research Department (MERC) on Thursday beat Physical Education Department in Inter-Department Men’s football tournament.Special arrangement
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Aug 4: Kashmir University’s Media Education and Research Department (MERC) on Thursday beat Physical Education Department in Inter-Department Men’s football tournament.

The scoreline was opened with Physical Education’s Basit scoring just before half time from the edge of the box and was leveled at 1-1 when Yameen Dar of MERC tapped in from inside the box.

However, match was undecided till full time and went on to penalties, where MERC beat Physical Education by 4-3.

The knockout round was a part of tournament organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of the Kashmir University.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com