MERC beats Physical Education Dept in inter-department football tournament at KU

Srinagar, Aug 4: Kashmir University’s Media Education and Research Department (MERC) on Thursday beat Physical Education Department in Inter-Department Men’s football tournament.
The scoreline was opened with Physical Education’s Basit scoring just before half time from the edge of the box and was leveled at 1-1 when Yameen Dar of MERC tapped in from inside the box.
However, match was undecided till full time and went on to penalties, where MERC beat Physical Education by 4-3.
The knockout round was a part of tournament organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of the Kashmir University.