Mercury again plummets to season's lowest in Srinagar at minus 3.4°C

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.2°C on the previous night. The temperature 1.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.3°C against minus 3.0°C on previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.3°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 5.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.