Mercury continues to remain below zero in Kashmir, dry weather forecast till Feb 18

Srinagar, Feb 14: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather till February 18, the minimum temperature hovered below sub-zero level in Kashmir Valley despite considerable rise on Tuesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against the previous night’s minus 4.0°C . Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was below normal by 1.8°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 10.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the place, the officials said.