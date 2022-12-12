Mercury dips at most places in Kashmir, Gulmarg coldest at minus 4.4°C

Srinagar, Dec 12: Night temperatures recorded a fall at most places of Kashmir Valley with Gulmarg being the coldest place at minus 4.4°C on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar saw a fall of nearly two degree Celsius in minimum temperature, recording a low of 1.6°C against 3.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against 2.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.