Mercury dips at most places in Kashmir, Gulmarg coldest at minus 4.4°C

Srinagar, Dec 12: Night temperatures recorded a fall at most places of Kashmir Valley with Gulmarg being the coldest place at minus 4.4°C on Monday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar saw a fall of nearly two degree Celsius in minimum temperature, recording a low of 1.6°C against 3.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar, he said.
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against 2.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.6°C against minus 5.0°C on previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 9.1°C against 8.9°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 0.6°C (below normal by 1.5°C), Batote 3.6°C (0.4°C below normal), Katra 9.1°C (0.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 2.7°C (1.4°C above normal).
In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 9.0°C and Kargil minus 9.8°C, the official said.
Mainly dry weather has been predicted till December 20 in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. However, brief spell of light rain or snow may occur at isolated places over higher reaches, the MeT official added.