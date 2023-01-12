Mercury drops after snowfall, rains in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 12: The minimum temperatures dropped below sub-zero level in Kashmir Valley on Thursday as higher reaches received snowfall and rains lashed plains

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Gulmarg received 19cms of snowfall in the 24 hours till 0830 hours today and Pahalgam 1 cm. He said rains lashed plains and in the 24 hours, Srinagar received 2.8mm, Qazigund 9.8mm, Kupwara 11.3mm Kokernag 7mm, Jammu 1.8mm, Banihal 24.5mm, Katra 1.8mm and Bhaderwah 15.2mm.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against last night’s 3.5°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 1.9°C above normal for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 1.6°C and it was 2.7°C above normal for the gateway town.