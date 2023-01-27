Mercury drops in J&K | 2 day wet spell from Sunday

Srinagar, Jan 27: While temperatures across J&K recorded further drop, Meteorological Department has predicted two day long wet spell from Sunday in Union Territory.
“There are likelihood of dry weather in 24 hours,” MeT officials said here adding that isolated to “widespread” light rain and snow forecast thereafter for subsequent two days in Jammu and Kashmir.
They said that most parts of J&K recorded a drop in minimum temperature. Srinagar, they said recorded a low of 1.2°C, the same as on last night’s while today’s minimum temperature was above normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital.
Qazigund, they said, recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, they said, recorded a low of minus 4.3°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
MeT officials said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.9°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the place.
Ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district, they said, recorded a low of minus 8.6°C against minus 10.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal at the skiing resort.
In Kupwara district of north Kashmir, officials said, the mercury settled at minus 3.7°C against minus 1.7°C on the previous night and it was above 1.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.
The officials said that Jammu recorded a low of 5.5°C against 6.3°C on the previous night while it was 3.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital.