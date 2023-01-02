Mercury plunges across J&K; Gulmarg records season's coldest night at -10°C, Pahalgam at -9.6°C

Srinagar, Jan 2: Owing to clear skies during the night, the minimum temperature plummeted across Kashmir Valley with Gulmarg and Pahalgam recording season’s coldest night at minus 10.0°C and minus 9.6°C respectively on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.4°C against last night’s 0.5°C. The temperature was 3.3°C below normal for the summer capital, the official said. Srinagar has so far seen the coldest temperature this season on December 25 when mercury plummeted to minus 5.8°C.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.8°C against 0.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.