Mercury plunges amid dry weather forecast in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 13: The minimum temperatures recorded a plunge in Kashmir Valley with Srinagar recording minus 4.0°C on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that there was a drop of 3.4°C against the previous night’s minus 0.6°C in Srinagar. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was below normal by 0.8°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 10.0°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 5.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 2.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the place, the officials said.