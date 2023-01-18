Srinagar records -4.3°C as mercury plunges across Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 18: The freezing conditions intensified further in Kashmir valley with minimum temperature plunging to minus 4.3°C in Srinagar while Qazigund recorded its coldest night so far this season at minus 7.4°C on Wednesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a drop of 1.6°C against last night’s minus 2.7°C. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was 2.2°C below normal for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 7.4°C against minus 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.1°C below normal and the coldest night this season for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 11.7°C against minus 11.8°C on the previous night which was the coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, he said.