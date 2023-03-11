Mercury rises amid forecast for cloudy to dry weather in J&K

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 3.4°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 2.4°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.3°C against 4.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.0°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 5.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 1.2°C against 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.5°C against 14.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 4.3°C (above normal by 0.2°C), Batote 9.2°C (above normal by 3.3°C), Katra 13.7°C (2.2°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 6.6°C (3.5°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.8°C and minus 16.7°C respectively. (GNS)