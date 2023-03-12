Mercury rises amid forecast for cloudy weather, light rains in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 12: Amid forecast for generally cloudy weather with light rain at isolated to scattered places, the minimum temperature recorded increase in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 4.2°C against 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.2°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.6°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.5°C against 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 4.0°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.2°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 5.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.