Mercury rises but stays below zero in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 15: The minimum temperature stayed below zero level in Kashmir Valley despite further increase on Wednesday. The weather department here has already forecast mainly dry weather till the weekend.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against the previous night’s minus 1.6°C.Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was below normal by 0.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.2°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.5°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the place, the officials said.