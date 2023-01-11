Mercury rises further as Kashmir braces for season’s major snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 11: As Kashmir valley braces for season’s major snowfall, the minimum temperature recorded an increase with mercury settling above sub-zero level at most places barring Gulmarg and Pahalgam on Wednesday.

Also higher reaches received fresh snowfall with 6 cm in Gulmarg in the 24 hours till 08:30 am, a meteorological department official said.

GNS reported that Srinagar, Pahalgam and Kupwara received light rainfall of 0.3mm, 1.1mm and 3.6mm respectively during the time.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 3.5°C against last night’s 1.8°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 5.6°C above normal for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 1.6°C against minus 0.8°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 4.6°C above normal for the gateway town, he said.