J&K: Weatherman predicts rains in next 24 hours

Srinagar, Mar 13: Amid forecast for rain at isolated to scattered places in next 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded considerable increase in most parts in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.8°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 1.2°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.9°C against 6.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.