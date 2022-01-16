Mercury rises marginally as Kashmir braces for 3-day wet spell

A statement by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Under the influence of a feeble Western Disturbance, weather is most likely to remain generally cloudy with possibility of very light to Light rain/snow in plains of J&K during January 16th to 19th and light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches.



"As of today, there is no forecast of any major rain/snow till ending January."



Due to cloud cover, the night temperatures improved marginally on Sunday.