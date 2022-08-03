Mercury stays below normal

Srinagar: The minimum temperatures across Kashmir settled below normal even as the Meteorological (MeT) Department predicted light rains at isolated places in Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

MeT officials here said that it was for the first time this summer that the temperature stayed below normal in Kashmir.

“There is a possibility of scattered rains at isolated places during the next 24 hours,” they said.

The officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 17.6 degrees Celsius against 17.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.3°C below normal.

They said Qazigund recorded a low of 15 degrees Celsius against 16.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2 degrees Celsius below normal.