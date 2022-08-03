Mercury stays below normal

Srinagar: The minimum temperatures across Kashmir settled below normal even as the Meteorological (MeT) Department predicted light rains at isolated places in Kashmir during the next 24 hours.
MeT officials here said that it was for the first time this summer that the temperature stayed below normal in Kashmir.
“There is a possibility of scattered rains at isolated places during the next 24 hours,” they said.
The officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 17.6 degrees Celsius against 17.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.3°C below normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 15 degrees Celsius against 16.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that in the famed south Kashmir resort, Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 10.8 degrees Celsius against 9.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of 15.2 degrees Celsius against 15.6 degrees Celsius last night, 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius against 8.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.9 degrees Celsius below normal, the MeT officials said.
They said Kupwara town saw a low of 16.3 degrees Celsius against 14.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that the winter capital, Jammu recorded a low of 26 degrees Celsius against 24.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
Banihal recorded a low of 15.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 17.6 degrees Celsius, Katra 23.4 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 16 degrees Celsius, they said.