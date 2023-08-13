Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign events witness patriotic fervour at Panchtarni

The highlight of the day was the magnificent Tiranga Rally, on foot and horseback, upto the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath that ignited patriotic sentiments amongst the participants. It was flagged off by Thakur Sher Singh JKAS, Camp Director Panchtarni, as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative of the Union Government.

The festivities continued with various other programs, including the engaging Selfie with Tiranga, Selfie with Maati, and the Panch Pran Pledge underscoring the commitment to make India a developed country, eliminating the mentality of slavery, being proud of our rich heritage, upholding unity and solidarity, fulfilling duties as citizens, and respecting those who protect the nation.