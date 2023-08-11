Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign gains momentum in Kupwara

Kupwara, Aug 11: The “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” campaign under the resounding theme of ‘Mitti Ko Naman, Veero Ka Vandan’ has gained momentum in frontier district Kupwara as a mega Tiranga Rally was held today at famous tourist destination Bangus which was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan at Chota Bungus Meadow as a prelude to the 77th Independence Day Celebrations.
This mega rally was organised by District Administration Kupwara in collaboration with the School Education Department, DYSS, and Animal and Sheep Husbandry Departments.
This impactful event infused a sense of patriotism and nationalistic fervor within the hearts of the people. The pledge of “Panch Pran” (the five life forces) was taken by DDC and other participants, embodying their commitment to uphold the nation’s value.
The rally witnessed overwhelming participation of hundreds of people including students.