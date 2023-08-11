Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign gains momentum in Kupwara

This mega rally was organised by District Administration Kupwara in collaboration with the School Education Department, DYSS, and Animal and Sheep Husbandry Departments.

This impactful event infused a sense of patriotism and nationalistic fervor within the hearts of the people. The pledge of “Panch Pran” (the five life forces) was taken by DDC and other participants, embodying their commitment to uphold the nation’s value.