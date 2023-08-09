Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign | Media conclave held in Keran

Media persons from National and International media houses participated in the conclave which included a cultural show and rally along the banks of river Kishanganga.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Ayushi Sudan asked the media persons to spread awareness among the people across the country regarding tourism potential in Kupwara district. She added that the district provides a vast potential for tourism activities in border areas like Keran, Karnah, Bangus, and Machill. She further highlighted that infrastructure is being created in these areas to facilitate the tourists.