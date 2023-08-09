Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign | Media conclave held in Keran

Kupwara, Aug 9: Under the banner “Meri Maati Mera Desh” Campaign, the Department of Tourism J&K in collaboration with District Administration Kupwara today organized a Media Conclave at zero line in Keran sector to promote border tourism in the district.
Media persons from National and International media houses participated in the conclave which included a cultural show and rally along the banks of river Kishanganga.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Ayushi Sudan asked the media persons to spread awareness among the people across the country regarding tourism potential in Kupwara district. She added that the district provides a vast potential for tourism activities in border areas like Keran, Karnah, Bangus, and Machill. She further highlighted that infrastructure is being created in these areas to facilitate the tourists.
Director of Tourism, Raja Yaqoob, on the occasion, said that tourists from across the country are visiting far-flung areas now. He added that with the efforts of the UT Government and District Administration Kupwara, tourists in large numbers are visiting these areas.