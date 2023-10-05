Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign spreads patriotic fervour across Awantipora, Block Litter

Pulwama, Oct 5: Meri Maati Mera Desh was today organised with fervour by the Block Development Office Litter Lassipora and the Block Development Office Awantipora in collaboration with the District Administration Pulwama.
The event stood as a heartfelt tribute to the local heroes and martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
A poignant highlight was the collection of mitti (soil) from every household in the villages, a symbolic act of unity that resonated deeply with all in attendance. The soil was reverently placed into a large Kalash, sparking an atmosphere of jubilation during the mixing ceremony.
Local PRIs and prominent figures addressed the gathering in both locations, fervently rallying for active participation in the forthcoming fortnight-long campaign—a tribute to those valiant souls who, through their sacrifices, have safeguarded our security and peace.
Adding to the vibrancy of the event, vibrant cultural programs captivated the audience in both Awantipora and Block Litter. Talented performers from various groups and communities delivered moving patriotic songs and captivating cultural performances to honor the courageous hearts.