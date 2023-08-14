Meri Maati Mera Desh | CUK’s Department of Politics, DSW hold lecture, plantation drive

Ganderbal, Aug 14: Under the aegis of Meri Maati Mera Desh, Department of Politics and Governance in collaboration with the Directorate of Students’ Welfare (DSW) organised a lecture on “Jan Bhagidari movement” by Prof. Gul Mohammad Wani from University of Kashmir, and a plantation drive at Tulmulla campus here on Monday.
Addressing the participants, Prof. Wani spoke about the importance of people’s participation in democracy for social change and highlighted the significance of participatory democracy and the need for the dialogue between different stakeholders.