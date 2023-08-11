Meri Maati Mera Desh | Police organise series of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign events across Kashmir

In Awantipora, police in collaboration with District Administration organised a huge Tiranga Rally, which started from Police Lines Awantipora and culminated at IUST Awantipora.

Students, general Public, scores of youths from different areas of the district, besides officials of police and civil department participated.

In Anantnag, police in memory of veers and brave hearts who laid down their lives for the nation have organised various programmes throughout the district, in which police, students and general public participated.