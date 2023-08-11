Meri Maati Mera Desh | Police organise series of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign events across Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 11: As a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, Police organised various events to observe "Meri Maati Mera Desh-Mitti Ko Naman Veroon Ka Vandan" , a nationwide campaign at various police establishments across the Kashmir Valley. The campaign witnessed a range of impactful activities and gained momentum on day 3 with a series of events across the valley.
In Awantipora, police in collaboration with District Administration organised a huge Tiranga Rally, which started from Police Lines Awantipora and culminated at IUST Awantipora.
Students, general Public, scores of youths from different areas of the district, besides officials of police and civil department participated.
In Anantnag, police in memory of veers and brave hearts who laid down their lives for the nation have organised various programmes throughout the district, in which police, students and general public participated.
In Baramulla, police organised Tiranga Rally in all police establishments across the district in which SDPOs, SHOs, IC PPs and police personnel of the district participated, besides CRPF, BSF, SSB, HG and school children joined the rally. The main function was held at DPL Baramulla where Tiranga Rally was kick started and joined by SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagapure and culminated at Govt Boys Hr Secondary School Baramulla.
In Bandipora, Police organised series of events under the aegis of “Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign which include plantation drives, Panch Pran Pledge, Tiranga rallies and hoisting of National Flag ceremonies at various police establishments across the district.