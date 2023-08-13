Meri Maati Mera Desh | Self-help group helps potters make thousands of clay lamps in Pulwama village

Shopian, Aug 13: A festive mood enveloped Hajra’s house as she along with other family members began fashioning thousands of clay lamps and urns.
Like good old days, the potters wheel installed in her courtyard spun till late night amidst cups of tea and Kehva.
A resident of somnolent Chandgam village, some 5 kms from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Hajra is a member of Alhamdulillah Kumar, a Self Help Group (SGH) created under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).
The SGH recently received an order of making earthen lamps and urns from Rural Development Department (RDD) as part of the Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign.
According to Hajra, they made over 5,500 clay lamps and 800 urns.
“A festive mood pervaded the village. We felt like the old times have revisited us”, said Hajra.
She said that the craft had lost lustre over the years, but such events could play a crucial role in reviving it.
Parveena, who is the cluster coordinator of SHGs told Greater Kashmir that the order was completed in 7 to 8 days.
“The potters involved in the making of Diyas and other pots earned Rs 1. 5 lakh” said Parveena.
Parveen said that the programme has not only helped in reviving the pottery but also provided an opportunity to the local artisans to showcase their skills.
District Magistrate Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom told Greater Kashmir that the SHGs were enthusiastically participating in the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign by making clay lamps and urns.
He said that the administration had been organising a flurry of activities in the district
“These activities are taking place at both the village and panchayat level”, he said.
The DM said that a mood of celebration pervaded the district with people from all walks of life participating in such activities.
The activities include massive tiranga rallies, panch pran pledges, sports events and others.