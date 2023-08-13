Meri Maati Mera Desh | Self-help group helps potters make thousands of clay lamps in Pulwama village

Like good old days, the potters wheel installed in her courtyard spun till late night amidst cups of tea and Kehva.

A resident of somnolent Chandgam village, some 5 kms from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Hajra is a member of Alhamdulillah Kumar, a Self Help Group (SGH) created under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

The SGH recently received an order of making earthen lamps and urns from Rural Development Department (RDD) as part of the Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign.