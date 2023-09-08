Meri Matti Mera Desh campaign | Arrangements for 2nd phase reviewed

Kulgam, Sep 8 : The Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of officers and reviewed the preparations for the upcoming 2nd phase of Meri Matti Mera Desh programme which shall commence from 11th September.
The meeting was attended by ADDC, Showkat Ahmad Rather, ADC, Vikar Ahmad Giri, ACR, Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, besides officers of RDD & PR, Planning, Education, Urban Development, Information, YSS, NRLM, SWD and others.
The DC impressed upon all the concerned to work in close coordination for an impactful campaign at par with the first phase.
He explained the phase wise schedule of Village/ Ward wise collection of Miti in Mitti Kalashs for further collection at Block level and district level function and celebrations where Panch Pran Pledges and felicitation of brave hearts shall be done.
He enjoined upon them for involving people especially women, youth clubs, NSS, NCC, PRIs and ULB members in successful conduct of the programme.
On the occasion, it was intimated that the colourful celebration of Miti collection shall be held from 11th of September to 30 th of September where Miti or Rice shall be collected from all households of all MC Wards and Villages of the district and functions held which will then be collected at the block level between 01 October to 13 October and will finally culminate at district level.