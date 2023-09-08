Meri Matti Mera Desh campaign | Arrangements for 2nd phase reviewed

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Showkat Ahmad Rather, ADC, Vikar Ahmad Giri, ACR, Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, besides officers of RDD & PR, Planning, Education, Urban Development, Information, YSS, NRLM, SWD and others.

The DC impressed upon all the concerned to work in close coordination for an impactful campaign at par with the first phase.

He explained the phase wise schedule of Village/ Ward wise collection of Miti in Mitti Kalashs for further collection at Block level and district level function and celebrations where Panch Pran Pledges and felicitation of brave hearts shall be done.