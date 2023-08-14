Kashmir
Meri Matti Mera Desh campaign observed at IUST
Awantipora, Aug 14: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit, of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), headed by Dr Tariq Ahmad Ganie, today organised a series of programmes under the aegis of “Meri Matti Mera Desh" campaign.
The event commenced with the inspiring "Panch Pran Pledge," where all attendees vowed to serve the nation and safeguard its environment. A plantation drive was also organised in the campus which was attended by officers including Dean Academic Affairs, Registrar Finance Officer, deans, directors, heads of departments and NSS volunteers.