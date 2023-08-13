‘Meri Matti, Mera Desh’ | Tarun Chugh leads Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar with PM Modi's message

Srinagar, Aug 13: Carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of " Meri Matti, Mera Desh" , BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also party incharge of J&K, today led a Tiranga Yatra here to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava.
According to a press release, hundreds of people joined the Yatra which raised slogans like Vande Matram , Bharat Mata Ki Jai.
The Yatra covered more than five kms of stretch with local BJP leaders joining in full vigour.
Talking to media persons Chugh lambasted former chief minister Farooq Abdullah for suggesting that India must talk to Pakistan for peace in J&K. He said the Modi government would talk to the locals to resolve their problems.
“Farooq Abdullah ji should stop looking at Pakistan for the solution of local problems,” he said.
Chugh also condemned Mehbooba Mufti for her remarks that nobody in J&K hold the national flag. “Today thousands of people are carrying Tiranga in this March. Hope she can see the transformation taking place in JK,” he said.
The BJP leader stated that J&K is no more a terrorist capital of the country but it is a tourism capital where locals are looking for progress and development.