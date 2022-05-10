Merit scholarship sanctioned for wards of serving SPOs

Srinagar May 10: Extending scholarships to the wards of SPOs for their meritorious performance in the annual examination of 10-th and 12-th class during the academic session 2021-22, the Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned a meritorious scholarship of over rupees 3.32 lakh in favour of 62 wards of serving SPOs.
DGP sanctioned the amount to boost morale of the wards and to instill competitiveness among them.
Vide PHQ Order No 1617 of 2022, meritorious scholarship of rupees 7200 each has been sanctioned in favour of five wards who have secured 90% and above marks and rupees 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 15 wards who have secured 80%-90% marks in the annual examination of 12th class during the academic session 2021-22.
Similarly rupees 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 15 wards who have secured above 90% marks and rupees 4000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 26 wards who have secured 80%-90% marks in the annual examination of 10th class during the session 2021-22.
DGP has also sanctioned rupees 12000 in favour of Ashvinder Kour Kala daughter of SPO Karnail Singh Kala who has secured 83.3% in the annual examination of M.Sc.
The meritorious scholarship amount was sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.