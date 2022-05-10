Merit scholarship sanctioned for wards of serving SPOs

DGP sanctioned the amount to boost morale of the wards and to instill competitiveness among them.

Vide PHQ Order No 1617 of 2022, meritorious scholarship of rupees 7200 each has been sanctioned in favour of five wards who have secured 90% and above marks and rupees 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 15 wards who have secured 80%-90% marks in the annual examination of 12th class during the academic session 2021-22.