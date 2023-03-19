Cloudy weather with light rains forecast in J&K

Srinagar, March 19: Generally cloudy weather with light rain has been forecast at isolated to scattered places in Kashmir Valley in next 24 hours.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that generally cloudy weather was expected from March 21-22.

From March 23 to 25, he said, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain with thunder at scattered places was expected. From March 26 to 28, he said, partly cloudy weather was expected.

He said Srinagar received 0.2mm of rain in 24 hours till 0830 hours, Qazigund 15.0mm, Pahalgam 0.5mm, Kupwara 0.7mm, Kokernag 19.8mm, Gulmarag 1.6mm, Jammu traces, Banihal 33.2m, Batote 2.4mm, Katra 4.4mm and Bhaderwah 0.8mm.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.5°C against 6.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C ‘below’ normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.