MeT forecasts cloudy weather with light rain spell in J&K

A meteorological department official here told GNS that from 16-20, mainly dry weather was expected during most part of the day but a brief spell of rain/thundershower at scattered places of Jammu was likely towards early morning, late afternoon and evening and towards evening in Kashmir Valley.

“Intermittent light to moderate rain/thundershower is expected at scattered places from July 21-22,” he said, adding, “Overall, there's no forecast of any major rainfall till July 25.”

Regarding the minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.2°C against 20.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 16.8°C against 17.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.