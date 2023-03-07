MeT forecasts dry weather in J&K for next 24 hours

Srinagar, March 7: Barring 'very light rain and thunders at one or two places over the higher reaches', the meteorological department here has predicted mainly dry weather for next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting an official of the MeT department, GNS reported that mainly dry weather was expected till March 12.

Regarding the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 3.3°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 2.0°C, same as on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night and it was normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.9°C against 3.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the place, the officials said.