MeT forecasts dry weather today, rains & thunderstorm over weekend in J&K

Srinagar, May 12: Mainly dry weather has been forecast during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir and rain and thunderstorm from the weekend.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that on April 13-14, rain, thunderstorm and lightning likely was expected at a few places of Kashmir and Jammu region during late afternoon or evening.

He said from May 15-16, a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm was expected at isolated places while there is possibility of light rain/thunderstorm at isolated to scattered places on May 17-19.

However, he said, there is no forecast of any major rainfall for next one week.

Regarding the seasonal scenario, he said, deficit rainfall has been observed over Kupwara, Shopian, Budgam and Kathua districts during 1 March to May 11.