MeT forecasts dry weather with isolated light rain

Srinagar, July 1: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather with possibility of isolated light rain and thunderstorm over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded a drop and settled below normal in J&K barring Pahalgam on Saturday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that no large change in the weather was expected for subsequent two days also. In fact, he said, mainly dry weather with isolated showers was expected till June 4 and fairly widespread to widespread rains thereafter for a few days.

He said that Srinagar recorded a low of 16.9°C against 18.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 14.2°C against 16.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.8°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.